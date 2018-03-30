Zverev and Carreno Busta book semi spots

Alexander Zverev cruised into the semi-finals of the Miami Open after taking just 84 minutes to beat Borna Coric 6-4, 6-4.

Zverev looked as comfortable as he did earlier in the tournament in his win over Nick Kyrgios, as he consistently put pressure on Coric’s serve and easily held his own.

Croatia’s Coric just about managed to keep Zverev at bay in the second set by surviving five break points.

Clinical display from Sascha Zverev to reach the #MiamiOpen semi-finals for the first time. Tops Coric 6-4 6-4. pic.twitter.com/7MyHu626Gn — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 30, 2018

But when the sixth arrived in the ninth game, Coric sent his backhand long and number four seed Zverev held his serve to set up a semi-final with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Carreno Busta had a much tougher encounter against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, but eventually went through 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 in a match that lasted almost three hours.

Anderson saved two match points in the second set and after then levlling the match, the momentum looked to be with him, as he strived to maintain his 100 per cent record against Carreno Busta.

Pablo Carreño Busta ekes out a nervy third set tiebreak to beat Kevin Anderson in the Miami QFs. Awaits Sascha Zverev or Borna Coric. In span of 13 months, Pablo Carreño Busta has made the semifinals of the three biggest American tournaments (Indian Wells, Miami, US Open). — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 29, 2018

But after Anderson fluffed a match point to win the match in the third set tie break, Carreno Busta held his nerve to go through.

The 16th seed said: “He played some unbelievable points, passing shots, returning really good.

“After that it was a really tough mental moment for me, but I continued on court, I continued fighting.”