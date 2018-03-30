Stephens downs Azarenka to reach Miami final

American Sloane Stephens, the reigning US Open champion, came from a set down to defeat Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Thursday.

The 13th-seeded Stephens needed two hours and 10 minutes to see off the Belarussian 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Spectacular Stephens!⁰⁰@SloaneStephens is on to her first @MiamiOpen final! Comes back from a set back to edge Azarenka 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 pic.twitter.com/zbKtVurorH — WTA (@WTA) March 29, 2018

Her opponent in the final will be the winner of Thursday’s other semi-final between American qualifier Danielle Collins and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Azarenka was on-song from the start breaking her opponents serve in the first and third games to lead 3-0. Stephens fought back with two breaks of her own to make it 3-3.

But the Belarusian was not to be denied breaking her opponents serve in the seventh and ninth games to claim the opener 6-3.

In the second set, Azarenka kicked things off by holding serve and claiming her opponents serve to lead 2-0.

Stephens seemed to wake up and broke back then held serve to make it 2-2. And after that, it was all Stephens, who claimed breaks in the fifth and seventh games to go on and win the set 6-2.

The decider was totally controlled by the 25-year-old American as she broke a tiring Azarenka’s serve in the first, third and seventh games to win the set and match 6-1 for her place in the final.

“This is so cool! I’ve been playing tennis in Key Biscayne since I was 11 years old. For me this is so incredible to have friends and family here. Just have to take advantage of the last year here!” –@SloaneStephens on playing in the @MiamiOpen final pic.twitter.com/pr6oaJH4Zt — WTA (@WTA) March 29, 2018

“I am really pleased with the way I fought back after the first set,” said Stephens afterwards. “You never know what can happen, I have really had to scrap it out, so to reach the final makes it so special.

“For the first time I listened to my coach and I was able to get back into it. I just had to stay focused on myself.”