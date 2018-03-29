Del Potro edges Raonic in three-set marathon

Juan Martin del Potro extended his winning streak to 15 matches with a sensational marathon comeback win over Milos Raonic at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

The Argentine was pushed all the way by the resurgent Raonic as the Canadian took the first set, but he fought back strongly to take the match on two tie-breaks for a 5-7, 7-6(7-1), 7-6(7-3) success.

The victory means del Potro is now undefeated since Feb 23, in a run of victories that has seen him claim titles in Mexico and Indian Wells.

Ready your eardrums 🚨 Courtside for the conclusion of a simply breathtaking match…#MiamiOpen @delpotrojuan pic.twitter.com/mc6piCIIdg — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 29, 2018

Two more wins and he will become the eighth male player to complete the so-called Sunshine Double. The last person to do so was Novak Djokovic in 2016 – his fourth.

With both players on top of their game, the first set was a tight affair, but it yielded no break points until game 12 when Raonic pounced to clinch the opener at the first attempt.

The next set followed a similar pattern, with just one chance being offered up by del Potro in game six.

But it was a different story in the tie-breaker as the Argentine raced into a 5-0 lead that gave Raonic no way back.

Amazingly, the third set began with four successive break before things returned to normal, before once again the world number six turned up the heat in the tie-breaker to claim victory in a shade under three hours.

The win sets up a semi-final date with American John Isner, who progressed to the last four with a comfortable straight sets victory over south Korea’s Hyeon Chung.

The big-serving world number 17 needed just over an hour to complete a dominant 6-1, 6-4 win over 21-year old Chung.

.@johnisner is finding his form at the Masters 1000 tournaments. Has now reached the semi-finals at 4 of the last 7 Masters 1000s…#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/8VfEd4VjjT — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 28, 2018

The 32-year-old 14th seed served up a masterclass, winning all but one of his 32 first-serve points as he limited Chung to just one break point.