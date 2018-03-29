Murray making progress in injury return

Andy Murray has said he is making good progress as he bids to return to tennis following hip surgery.

The former world number one made the comments after spending several days playing at the Mouratoglou Academy in southern France.

The Scot was back on court for the first time since undergoing surgery in January.

Murray posted pictures of the practice session with British junior Aidan McHugh on social media.

Reports say he will stay in Nice for at least another week.

Murray has not played a competitive match since losing in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year.

He attempted to make a comeback at the Australian Open, but was forced pull out with a recurrence of the injury and immediately booked himself in for surgery.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has fallen to 29 in the world during his absence and has also lost his British number one ranking to Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund.