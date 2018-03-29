Venus upset by qualifier Collins

Danielle Collins upset Venus Williams at the Miami Open on Wednesday as the 24-year old American beat her childhood idol 6-2, 6-3 to make the semi-finals.

The 93rd ranked qualifier Collins showed little nerves early on as she took the game to her more illustrious opponent, breaking Williams twice as she raced to the first set in just 39 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, Williams stepped up her efforts in the second, immediately recovering from an early break, but finding it hard to put any kind of pressure on the young Floridian.

It wasn’t long before more powerful groundstrokes and a number of unforced errors from Williams saw the youngster break again in game six, from where she comfortably served out the rest of the match for her first career win over a top 10 player.

No.93 Danielle Collins is the first qualifier to ever advance to the @MiamiOpen semifinals. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) March 29, 2018

Collins will play Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the last four after she edged through after two tough sets against Elina Svitolina in the day’s other quarter-final.

The Latvian needed two tie-breaks 7-6(7-3), 7-6 (7-5) against the Ukrainian world number four following two sets which lasted almost an hour each.

The win sees the 20-year-old reach her first semi-final of 2018.