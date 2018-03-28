Cilic falls to Isner in Miami

Second seed Marin Cilic became the latest big name to fall in Key Biscayne on Tuesday when he went out in straight sets to big serving American John Isner 7-6(7-0), 6-3.

Cilic’s defeat means the top three seeds are all out in Miami following defeats for Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov.

Isner, seeded 14, was in total control throughout the match and never once faced a break point as he won 85 percent of points on his first serve.

The 32-year old wrapped up victory in just one hour and 27 minutes to set up a quarter-final meeting with South Korea’s Hyeon Chung after he defeated Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-3.

Elsewhere, Juan Martin del Potro extended his unbeaten run to 14 matches with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over 22nd seed Filip Krajinovic.

The Argentine stays on course for a sunshine double after his win in Indian Wells, but will face improving Milos Raonic in the last eight after the Canadian continued his comeback from injury with a 6-3, 6-4 win over France’s Jeremy Chardy.

Other last 16 results saw sixth seed Kevin Anderson go through after a 7-6(7-3), 6-4 win over Francis Tiafoe, while Croatia’s Borna Coric saw off Denis Shapovalov in three sets 6-7(2-7), 6-4, 4-6.

In an all Spanish battle, 16th seed Pablo Carreno Busta took the honours win a comprehensive 6-0, 6-3 win over Fernando Verdasco (31).