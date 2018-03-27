Kyrgios gets into Twitter spat with Verdasco

Fernando Verdasco had a very eventful Monday, arguing with Thanasi Kokkinakis on the court before getting into a spat with Nick Kyrgios on Twitter afterwards.

Verdasco beat Federer killer Kokkinakis 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) at the Miami Open but got annoyed by a spectator during the match and tried to get him ejected.

Only one problem: The spectator turned out to be none other than his opponent Kokkinakis’ father (NSFW warning):

Kokkinakis & Verdasco getting into it on Grandstand in 3rd Rd at #MiamiOpen.. Issue is with TK’s father sitting in first row… Medvedev Tsitsipas looks like the undercard #ATP pic.twitter.com/GSQwCgnVd9 — John Horn (@SportsHorn) March 26, 2018

That incident prompted Kyrgios to respond on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, the Australian wrote: “I hope TK wins this match, Verdasco is the saltiest dude, must be frustrated at his past success against Aussies.”

Verdasco, who could soon face Kyrgios in the semi-finals, hit back later that day after the tweet was deleted, writing: “When you have the courage to put a tweet insulting another player you need to have the same to don’t delete it.”

That prompted one final response from Kyrgios:

I would honestly have told it to Fernando’s face, the reason I deleted my previous tweet was because I didn’t want to cause unwanted attention, but I’m just gonna leave this here. Thanks for blocking me, I’m sure that took a lot of courage x — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 26, 2018

