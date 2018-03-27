Zverev sets up Kyrgios quarter-final

Alexander Zverev needed three sets to see off Spanish veteran David Ferrer at the Miami Open on Monday as he set up a quarter-final clash with Nick Kyrgios.

The German fourth seed struggled to make an impact early on and was broken in his first service game as Ferrer raced into a 3-0 lead.

The 35-year old Spaniard was largely untroubled on his own serve, and he duly broke again in game eight to claim the first set in just 30 minutes.

The loss seemed to inspire Zverev, who came back forcefully in the second set, grabbing three service breaks as he levelled the match before breaking Ferrer twice more in the decider to claim a 6-2, 2-6, 4-6 win.

Alexander Zverev, getting you out of your seat since 2013. 👏#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/ph3eJhTVfM — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 27, 2018

He will now face Kyrgios in a repeat of their quarterfinal from last year after the Australian defeated Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-3.

In other third-round matches, sixth seed Kevin Anderson beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 2-6, 3-6, while Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov pulled off another impressive win, defeating 11th seed Sam Querrey 4-6, 6-3, 5-7.

"I'VE GOT ICE IN MY VAINS!" said Denis after def. Querrey 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. What a victory!

Shapo saved 7 break points at the 3rd set in the most agressive way! What mental strenght guys.. but has to improve with the serve, he suffered a lot in that way!

Go #shapovalov #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/8ldKfDp49S — Shapovalov Fans (@ShapovalovFANS) March 26, 2018

Shapovalov will play Croatia’s Borna Coric (29), who advanced following a rain-delayed 5-7, 7-6(7-4), 6-3 win over eighth seed Jack Sock.

Kokkinakis & Verdasco getting into it on Grandstand in 3rd Rd at #MiamiOpen.. Issue is with TK’s father sitting in first row… Medvedev Tsitsipas looks like the undercard #ATP pic.twitter.com/GSQwCgnVd9 — John Horn (@SportsHorn) March 26, 2018

Conqueror of Roger Federer, Thanasis Kokkinakis couldn’t repeat his heroics from Saturday as he lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(4-7) to 31st seed Fernando Verdasco in a heated match that saw Verdasco complain to the umpire about the Australian’s father disturbing him between serves.