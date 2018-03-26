Venus marches on in Miami

Venus Williams continued her good recent form at the Miami Open on Monday with a three-set win over defending champion Johanna Konta.

Williams, a semifinalist at Indian Wells last time out, came back purposely after losing the first set to the British number one to earn what in the end was a comfortable 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory and move into the last eight.

Konta started the match in fine form, breaking Williams in the very first game and narrowly missing out on a second break as the eighth seeded American saved four break points.

Williams hit back to level at 3-3 and missed a set point at 5-4 before Konta broke her once again in game 11 and then served out for the set.

But that was as good as it got for the 11th seed as Williams turned up the heat, winning the next two sets while dropping just three games.

“I definitely had the crowd behind me every single time. I felt you guys! I’ll be back on Wednesday and try to keep it going” ⁰⁰@VenusesWilliams on her 64th @MiamiOpen win pic.twitter.com/6cLuOcxgqu — WTA (@WTA) March 26, 2018

The 37-year old will now face compatriot Danielle Collins in the quarter-finals after she beat Olympic champion Monica Puig in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In other action, fourth seed Elina Svitolina advanced after beating Australia’s Ash Barty (21) 7-5, 6-4, while Sloane Stephens made it through in a battle of the grand slam champions.

The US Open champion defeated Wimbledon title holder Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-4 to set up a last eight meeting with Angelique Kerber, who saw off China’s Yafan Wang 6-7(1-7), 7-6(7-5), 6-3.

Fifth seed Karolina Pliskova went through after Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan retired hurt while trailing 6-2, 2-1.

She will play unseeded former Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka after she completed a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win over 30th seed Agnieszka Radwanska.