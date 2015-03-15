Djokovic cruises at Indian Wells

Djokovic converted four out of his five break points to see off the Cypriot in just under an hour.

However, David Ferrer didn't have as an easy a time of it as he was tested to his limits during his second round clash with Croatia's Ivan Dodig. The world number eight was on the verge of being sent home early after Dodig took the first set 6-4.

However, Ferrer dug deep and rallied back to win the next two sets, and the match, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Earlier in the day, world number five Kei Nishikori and Britain's Andy Murray both made easy work of their opponents.

Nishikori eased past Ryan Harrison 6-4, 6-4 in 88 minutes and will now face Fernando Verdasco, who beat Australia's James Duckworth 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Murray meanwhile demolished Canada's Vasek Pospisil 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and twenty minutes.

The biggest shock of the day came when world number 10 Marin Cilic was knocked out of the tournament by Juan Monaco, who won their encounter 6-4, 6-4.

Cilic, who is the reigning US Open champion, was making his comeback after spending the beginning of the year on the sidelines with a right shoulder injury.

Monaco will now take on 18-year-old Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia in the third round after he beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.