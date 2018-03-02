Stephens suffers shock loss in Acapulco

Sloane Stephens was the major casualty in the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open after the number one seed crashed out to world number 183 Stefanie Voegele.

The more aggressive Voegele secured her first win over a top 20 player in nearly five years – ironically since a 2013 victory over Stephens – after triumphing 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in Acapulco.

Stephens – the 2016 champion at the event – started off slowly, with her game hampered by errors. Voegele took full advantage, with a decisive break in the final game of the first set to go 1-0 up.

Stefanie Voegele advances to the @AbiertoTelcel semifinals! The Swiss defeats No. 1 seed Sloane Stephens 6-4, 5-7, 6-2! pic.twitter.com/btjqnyfxlb — WTA (@WTA) March 2, 2018

Stephens raised her game in the second set and took three games in-a-row to level the match.

But the US Open champion’s mistakes crept back in the final set and after Voegele got a break early in the set, she dropped just two points in the final four games of the match.

Voegele will face Rebecca Peterson in the semi-finals after she beat China’s Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-1.

In the other semi-final, Australia’s Daria Gavrilova will take on the Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko.

Gavrilova had a gruelling encounter against Veronica Cepede Royg, but eventually triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, while seventh seed Tsurenko enjoyed a far more leisurely win after crushing second seed Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-2.