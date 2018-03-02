Zverev books Mexican Open semi spot

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the semi-finals of the Mexican Open after a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over Ryan Harrison.

Second seed Zverev will face Juan Martin Del Potro in the final four of the Acapulco event after the 20-year-old proved too much for the USA’s Harrison.

The German saved all four of the break points that he faced and was dominant on his own serve, to reach his first semi-final of the season.

Alexander Zverev wraps up a 6-4 6-1 win over Ryan Harrison in style. 💪👊 And reaches his 1st semifinal of 2018 at @AbiertoTelcel pic.twitter.com/yVcvRZz70M — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 2, 2018

Zverev said: “I was very happy with how I played. I’m starting to play very well again, and that’s all that matters for me.”

Sixth seed Del Potro knocked out third seed Dominic Thiem in straight sets after winning 6-2, 7-6.

In the other semi-final, America’s Jared Donaldson will go up against big-serving Kevin Anderson after the latter got the better of South Korea’s Hyeon Chung 7-6, 6-4.

After Anderson won the first set on a tie break, the second looked destined to go the same way. But after Chung had levelled the match at 4-4, the South African broke back again straight away, before serving the set out.

2014 @AbiertoTelcel runner-up @KAndersonATP notches his 7th consecutive win and improves to 10-2 lifetime at Acapulco. Defeats Hyeon Chung 7-6(5) 6-4. #AMT2018 pic.twitter.com/ijsOM1IcOF — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 2, 2018

Anderson will go up against Donaldson after he took just 54 minutes to get the better of Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-1.

Donaldson won 100 per cent of his first serve points, and has now dropped just 12 games in his first three matches of the tournament.

“It’s a great start to the tournament so far. I feel like I’ve played really well throughout the week, and I think it has showed a great maturity to my game and how much I’ve improved,” Donaldson said.