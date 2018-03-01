Wawrinka withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami

Two-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka revealed his is not yet fully fit to compete at the highest level.

The Swiss star is still recuperating from a knee injury he suffered last August – that has since required two surgeries – and has barely featured on the ATP Tour since.

In a statement, Wawrinka revealed he is aiming to return for the clay court swing.

“They are both amazing events, but coming back from a big surgery after having played a few tournaments, I have discussed with my team that it is best for me to build on the progress and go back to practice,” said the 32-year-old.

"I’ve enjoyed being back on Tour playing matches and this gives me even more motivation to go back on the practice court. My goal is to find my highest level again and in order to do that I will keep working hard every single day.”

"I need to be patient and give my body the time it needs, but as of now my goal is to come back on clay,” Wawrinka said. "I love that part of the season and hope to be ready by then. I want to thank all my fans who are always a great support. I’m working hard on and off the court and hope to be back within a few weeks."