Pouille powers through to semi-finals

Second seed Lucas Pouille advanced to the final four of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

The Frenchman survived a second set comeback from Yuichi Sugita to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 on the hard courts of the desert city.

Pouille was superb on serve, firing 14 aces in the match. An early break saw him earn a 3-0 lead in the opening set on his way to going 1-0 up. Both players fought off a breakpoint early in the second before the Japanese star broke, consolidated and forced a deciding set.

But Pouille turned on the class in the third set, reeling off four games in a row to go 4-0 before closing out the match.

In-form Lucas Pouille is through to the Dubai semi-finals after a three-set victory over Yuichi Sugita. Read More ▶️: https://t.co/5QziVxabma pic.twitter.com/Hxc2grdDzB — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) 1 March 2018

“I think after I lost the first set, I started to be a bit more aggressive, especially on the return,” said Pouille afterwards.

“I was very close from the baseline, even sometimes inside the court to return the second serve. That put him under pressure [and] I think that made the difference.”

The victory earns the world number 15 a date in the semi-finals with seventh seed Filip Krajinovic. The Serb made easy work of Evgeny Donskoy in his quarter final, winning 6-1, 6-2.

The other semi-final features third seed Roberto Bautista-Agut up against Wild Card Malek Jaziri, who upset top seed Grigor Dimitrov in the opening round.