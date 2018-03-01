Murray could return before grass-court season

Andy Murray has revealed he will start practicing again towards the end of March, with an eye to returning before the start of the grass-court season.

The 20-year-old Scot underwent hip surgery on January 8, and hasn’t played a competitive match – barring a couple of exhibition matches in December – since last year’s Wimbledon.

Reports from those close to the former World No 1 suggest the early stages of his rehabilitation are going well.

The grass-court season starts at the beginning of June, before Wimbledon begins on July 2.

“I’m certainly not going to rush anything,” Murray said after his operation in Melbourne.

It is hoped the surgery will give Murray a new lease on life and prolong his career, and the three-time Grand Slam champion is adamant he will do everything to ensure he is fit and ready before making his return.

“I’m not going to try to get back as quickly as I can,” he said.

“And I’m going to take my time to make sure that the rehab is done properly, and make sure that the surgery is as successful as it can be.

“A lot of what the surgeons will tell you, a lot of it is down to your determination and your work ethic and how well you rehab, how much you listen and do all the correct things.

“I’m not interested in coming back for a specific tournament,” he added.

“I want to come back when I’m fit and ready to play, not to get into a situation like in Brisbane or New York, where I’m unsure when I turn up at a tournament how fit I am.

“I want to know when I come back that I’m ready.”