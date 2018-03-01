Zverev, Thiem through in Acapulco

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem eased into the quarter-finals at the Mexican Open on Wednesday with straight sets wins.

Second seed Zverev was made to work in the first set against Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk, a finalist last week at Delray Beach, saving two sets points on his serve at 6-5 before edging the tie-breaker 8-6 to grab the opening set.

The second set was more straightforward, the world number 5 earning a break in game eight and then serving out for the win 7-6(8-6), 6-3.

The German will now face Ryan Harrison in his first quarter-final of the year after the American saw off Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Thiem enjoyed a more comfortable ride, the Austrian losing just five games as he overpowered Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 in just 75 minutes.

The 24-year old world number six will face the winner of the match between David Ferrer and sixth seed Juan Martin del Potro.

Also through to the quarters was Hyeon Chung, the Korean star dropping just four games against young American Ernesto Escobedo to set up a tie with big serving Kevin Anderson.

The fifth-seeded South African defeated Italy’s Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4.