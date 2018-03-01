Stephens marches on in Mexico

Sloane Stephens continued her upturn in form at the Mexican Open on Wednesday with a three-set win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus.

The US Open champ, who won her first game since September in the first round, was made to work hard by Rus and had to save a match point in the second set tie-breaker before eventually prevailing 5-7, 7-6(8-6), 6-0 in two hours and 26 minutes.

After an early exchange of breaks, things settled down until game 11 when a couple of unforced errors handed Rus a crucial break.

She duly served out the set and would serve for the match at 5-4 in the second, only for Stephens to fight back.

Then, in the tie-break Rus held match point at 6-5 but Stephens held her nerve on serve to power past her Dutch rival.

The gruelling set obviously took its toll on Rus, as Stephens ran away with the final set to seal a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele, who earlier beat Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 (7-1).

Number two seed Kristina Mladenovic was also pushed all the way in her match against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The French player lost the first set before fighting back to claim the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. She will now face Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

Australia’s Daria Gavrilova also made it through to the last eight after defeating Mexican wild card Renata Zarazua 7-5, 6-3.

Gavrilova meets Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay in the last eight.