Kyrgios questions Gavrilova outburst

Nick Kyrgios was left scratching his head after Daria Gavrilova threw her racket in a match and escaped unscathed from officials.

The Australian lost her temper during the second set in her opening match of the Mexican Open against Madison Brengle. A frustrated Gavrilova threw her racket towards her bench – and therefore the chair umpire – after losing a point, nearly hitting a ball kid in the process.

Daria Gavrilova is lucky the racquet missed the ball boy and she was not disqualified.#Acapulco #AMT2018 pic.twitter.com/dZGecYNY3K — Ashish TV (@Ashish__TV) February 26, 2018

But the fortunate Gavrilova continued without punishment and went on to win the match.

Kyrgios, who has had his fair share of outbursts on court, tweeted that he would have been “banned for six years” if he did something similar.

The Australian’s thoughts were echoed by CoCo Vandeweghe, who commented “double standards everywhere” on the tweet.