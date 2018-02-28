Serena’s hubby buys motivational billboards

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams’ husband, designed and purchased a series of billboards to welcome back his wife to tennis.

The 23-time grand slam winner is set to return to Masters 1000 action at Indian Wells in California next week.

Ahead of this return, Ohanian “wanted to welcome her back to tennis in a unique way”.

Well the Reddit co-founder made good on his promise, creating a series of four billboards along a highway in Palm Springs, capping it off with a sweet G.M.O.A.T – Greatest Momma of all Time…

These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.#GMOAT pic.twitter.com/zRcMmxhgB5 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) February 27, 2018

Williams also scooped a fifth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award on Tuesday, after winning the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant.

Just another day in the life of the extraordinary Mrs Williams…