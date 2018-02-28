Stephens breaks five-month losing streak

Sloane Stephens finally snapped her lengthy losing streak on Tuesday, beating Pauline Parmentier of France to make the second round of the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Stephens, who hadn’t won a match since claiming the US Open title last September, shook off a slow start to beat Parmentier 6-4, 6-0.

After handing Parmentier a break at 2-1 with a double fault, it looked like there was to be more misery, but the 24-year old managed to turn it around. She broke back to level at 3-3 before winning three of the next four games to take the opening set.

She then rattled off the second set 6-0 to wrap up victory in just 75 minutes.

Stephens will face Russian qualifier Arantxa Rus in the next round after she defeated American wild card Kayla Day 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Number two seed Kristina Mladenovic also made it through unscathed, the French world number 14 defeating compatriot Amandine Hesse 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round match with Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Haddad Maia needed three sets to defeat Britain’s Heather Watson 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Zhang Shuai of China also progressed, the fourth seed losing only four games as she beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-1.