Dimitrov dumped out in Dubai

Malek Jaziri completed the shock of the tournament at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, coming from a set down to beat top seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Nicknamed ‘Baby Fed’ at the beginning of his career for his similar playing style to the great Roger Federer, Dimitrov has long been tipped to scale to lofty heights in tennis.

However, at 26-years-of-age, his best finish at a grand slam is a mere semi-final exit and he contentious to deliver inconsistent performances on the ATP Tour.

That trend was further highlighted on Tuesday in Dubai where he fell to 34-year-old veteran Malek Jaziri who is currently ranked 117th in the world.

The match was an entertaining one as Dimitrov was out the blocks fast with an array of stylish backhand and forehand winners from the back of the court en route to taking the opener.

However, in the second stanza Jaziri showed composure on his own serve and aggression on Dimitrov’s serve to win it 7-5.

With all the momentum on his side, the Tunisian journeyman closed out the match in gritty fashion in the decider.

“[It is a] great feeling today, to win my first [match against a] top five player,” reflected Jaziri.

“I am really happy for that. I tried to fight every point since the beginning. It was so tight.”

If Dimitrov is to reach his potential he needs to find a way to eradicate these below-par performances.

All the other results on Tuesday in Dubai can be seen below:

(2) L Pouille d. E Gulbis 6-4, 6-4

M Jaziri d. (1) G Dimitrov4-6, 7-5, 6-4

(4) D Dzumhur d. Y Maden 6-3, 6-4

(7) F Krajinovic d. T Fabbiano 0-6, 6-2, 6-2

K Khachanov d. D Istomin 7-6(7-1), 7-6(7-0)

E Donskoy d. B Kavcic 6-3, 6-4

P Herbert d. J Sousa 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(10-8)

(8) Y Sugita d. I Ivashka 7-5, 6-1

B Coric d. (5) R Gasquet 6-4, 6-3

J Struff d. A Haider-Maurer 6-2, 6-4