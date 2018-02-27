Nadal: You can only congratulate Federer

Rafael Nadal has congratulated Roger Federer for retaking the World No 1 spot, but says world rankings are no longer a priority for him.

The Spaniard, who is in Mexico for this week’s ATP Tour event, says Federer didn’t need the No 1 ranking to show what he’s done.

“He didn’t need to return to No 1 to show who he is in tennis”, Nadal said about his great rival. “What he’s achieved is very difficult and you can only congratulate him.

“Rankings don’t lie, he did a little bit better than me in the last 12 months.”

However, Nadal says at this stage in his career, he is no longer too concerned with the rankings.

“I’ve been in the top 2 for many years. Being No 1, 3, 5 doesn’t make much difference.

“What makes me happy is feeling competitive and able to win tournaments. I won’t fight to be back at No 1. I’ll fight to have my best possible season. If that means later in the season I have a chance to be back at it, OK.

“I only fight to be happy and competitive in every tournament I play. That’s my goal. We’ll see where I’m at the end of season.

“I started the season at a good level,” he added.

“The injury in Australia was an accident. I’m heading to the swing of Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami with a high motivation and then comes the clay. The period from Acapulco to Roland Garros is a very important part of the season for me.”