Harrison ousts Isner in Mexico

Ryan Harrison upset his compatriot and eighth seed John Isner in the first round of the Mexican Open on Monday, beating the big-serving American in straight sets.

Harrison took advantage of the few opportunities offered on the Isner serve to take the first set 6-3 after breaking Isner in the sixth game.

Isner looked to have gotten back into the game in the next set after breaking his 60th-ranked opponent to take a 6-5 lead only for Harrison to break right back to take the match into a tie-break.

Harrison then wrapped up the victory 7-5 in the tie-breaker. He will now face the winner of the match between Fernando Verdasco of Spain and last week’s winner of the Rio Open Diego Schwartzman.

In other action, four-time champion in Acapulco David Ferrer earned a straightforward 6-4, 6-3 win over Russia’s Andrey Rublev to set up a tie against either Mischa Zverev or sixth seed Juan Martin del Potro.

Also in round one, Jared Donaldson moved into the second round when opponent Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia retired with the American leading 6-2, 3-2.