Gavrilova, Tsurenko through in Acapulco

Daria Gavrilova overcame a tough opening match at the Mexican Open on Monday, fighting back from a set down to beat Madison Brengle, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Third seed Gavrilova struggled with her serve in the opening set, dropping her service game four times against her American opponent.

Things improved in the second set, however, as the determined Aussie broke Brengle early and served better as she held onto level the match.

Her service troubles reappeared in the decider, but she still had enough to squeeze past Brengle, wrapping up the match in two hours and 21 minutes.

“My serve wasn’t really working today in the first set, but I was hurting her with my forehand,” Gavrilova said after the match. “I was trying to get it high, and thankfully the court is bouncy here so it helps.”

In other action, defending champion Lesia Tsurenko enjoyed a comfortable start to her defence by beating Lauren Davis 6-4, 6-1.

The seventh seed will now face Australia’s Arina Rodionova after she made the second round when Kateryna Kozlova retired while trailing 6-2, 1-0.

Another seed to progress was fifth seed Irina-Camelia Begu, who defeated Christina McHale of the US 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

She faces a second-round match with Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg after she defeated Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-3.