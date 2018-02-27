Davis Cup set for World Cup-style overhaul

The Davis Cup could be transformed into a week-long, 18-country World Cup of Tennis thanks to a planned overhaul aimed at ensuring participation of the world’s top players.

Many big names have reacted positively to the proposal, which would start in 2019, with a proposed total purse of $20 million.

“We think the change we are making will make it so much more appealing and tangible to the top players,” David Haggerty, president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday.

The ITF has presented a 25-year, £2.15 billion plan for the future of the tournament.

1️⃣8️⃣ teams

7️⃣ days

1️⃣ world-class venue There are some big changes proposed by @ITF_Tennis and Kosmos for #DavisCup! Full story 👉 https://t.co/NKbCxmYHg5 pic.twitter.com/ApthQl6oMP — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 26, 2018

The proposal will be put to a vote at the ITF annual general meeting scheduled to take place in Orlando in August.

A two-thirds majority is required for approval of the plans.

Established in 1900, the Davis Cup has struggled for relevance in recent years as many of the game’s top stars opt not to take part.

The revamped tournament would be known as the World Cup of Tennis Finals and would be played over seven days at the same time as the Davis Cup final is traditionally played in November, instead of across multiple weekends during the year.

It would feature a round-robin stage followed by a knockout stage. Each tie would be best-of-three sets and consist of two singles and a doubles match.

Sixteen teams would qualify for the finals automatically, with two others being selected.

“In November 2018, players will know who is playing in November 2019 and they’ll be able to factor that into their plans, travel, and prioritise it,” Haggerty said about the plans. “Now, you may know where your first tie is, but you’re not sure where your second would be. You’re not sure of the surface.

“There are some uncertainties and this will bring some clarity to it to help make the commitment to play.”

Reaction among the tennis world was divided.

Goodbye @DavisCup 😢! Original spirit of competition is gone https://t.co/aEfZ3yGzo0 — Kafelnikov Yevgeny (@KYevgeni) February 26, 2018

Can’t actually believe they’re taking away Home/away ties from Davis Cup. Pretty much what makes it special — Harry (@hecairns) February 26, 2018

Nobody believed me when I kept saying Davis Cup as we know it was over those past couple of years. Too many angry players, too many schedule issues. Well, look at this now… — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) February 26, 2018

Davis Cup moving to a 1 week event at the end of the year is LONG overdue. Now just make it every other year and we are cookin. — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) February 26, 2018

Great move by the ITF by the looks of things to turn the Davis Cup into a proper World Cup of tennis with a one-week, season-ending event. Huge $3 billion, 25-year investment in conjunction with footballer Gerard Pique. 18 countries. Round-Robin. Got to be good news. pic.twitter.com/ybOsDOBJqQ — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) February 26, 2018