Bautista Agut back to winning ways in Dubai

Roberto Bautista Agut ended a three-match losing streak as he won his first-round clash at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.

The Spaniard advanced after beating Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-4, and was delighted to stop the succession of first-round exits.

“I felt great on the court,” Bautista Agut said. “He was mixing up all his game, and he was playing very aggressively on the return. We made a lot of good returns, both of us…. I think I did a great job.”

Surprisingly, Bautista Agut’s struggles came after he won his seventh ATP World Tour title at the ASB Classic last month.

And while he struggled to hold throughout the 76-minute encounter, dropping serve three times, he was also able to apply plenty of pressure on his opponent, earning five breaks of his own.

“Here the ball flies after a deep return. [It] wasn’t easy to keep [holding] serve,” Bautista Agut said. “Then I tried to play more aggressively on my second serve, tried to start the game with my serve a bit faster. I think I did well.”

The 29-year-old moves on to face Joao Sousa or Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Other winners on the day included Frenchman Benoit Paire, Dutchman Robin Haase and Germany’s Philip Kohlschreiber.

Top seed Grigor Dimitrov will start his campaign on Tuesday.