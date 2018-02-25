Schwartzman shines in Rio

Diego Schwartzman disposed of Fernando Verdasco in straight sets on Sunday to lift the Rio Open.

Schwartzman had won on the ATP Tour three times prior to Sunday however all of those triumphs were at 250 level events. The Rio Open was his first success at the 500 level.

The 25-year-old Argentine will be especially pleased with emerging the best out of an extremely strong draw. He was seeded sixth at the Brazilian showpiece, behind the likes of Marin Cilic, Dom Thiem, Pablo Carreño Busta, Albert Ramos Viñolas and Fabio Fognini.

The final against Verdasco lasted just under an hour and a half and was an entertaining affair with both players going for their shots and doing their best to apply pressure wherever possible.

In the end though, it was Verdasco’s inconsistent serve (he was broken four times in the match) that was the difference as Schwartzman claimed the spoils 6-2, 6-3.