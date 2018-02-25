Tiafoe triumphant in Delray

Frances Tiafoe was in red-hot form in the final of the Delray Beach Open as he brushed aside the challenge of Peter Gojowczyk with minimal fuss to claim his first ATP event.

At just 20-years-of-age, much has been made of Tiafoe’s ability. The American has been tipped to be his country’s next grand slam winner – the stars and stripes’ most recent champion at one of tennis’ big-four was Andy Roddick way back in 2003.

On Sunday, Tiafoe threw further fuel on that fire of expectation when he lifted the Delray Beach Open trophy.

The achievement at such a young age was as impressive as he went out about it.

Tiafoe showed no nerves in his first ATP final. He was aggressive from the back of the court, hitting breath-taking winners with both forehand and backhand. His serve was solid and provided a wonderful base for him to express himself on the big stage.

The end result was a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 victory over Germany’s Gojowczyk who was appearing in just his second career final.