Tiafoe sets up Delray final against Gojowczyk

Young American Francis Tiafoe saw off the challenge of Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov at the Delray Beach Open on Saturday to set up a final date with Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk.

Tiafoe, 20, had finished off Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chung earlier in the day in their rain-delayed quarterfinal, and showed no signs of fatigue as he beat his younger opponent in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 to give himself the chance of a first ATP Tour title.

The first set went with serve until game eleven when Tiafoe capitalised on a weak service game by the 18-year old Canadian to seize the initiative and then serve out for the opener.

Shapovalov, perhaps unnerved by the loss was broken twice early in the second set as Tiafoe raced into a 3-0 lead.

Although he managed to get one break back, but the 91st-ranked Tiafoe held on to see out the match.

Tiafoe now faces Gojowczyk in the final after the German earned his eighth victory in a row against American opposition with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over Steve Johnson.

It was his third win over an American this week after knocking off sixth-seed John Isner in the second round and wild card Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals.

He now has a chance to make that nine on Sunday.