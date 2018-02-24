Svitolina successfully defends title in Dubai

Top seed Elina Svitolina defended her Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships title with a straight-sets victory over unseeded Daria Kasatkina on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian hammered her 20-year-old Russian opponent 6-4, 6-0 in 70 minutes to lead their head-to-head meetings 2-0.

She now joins Justine Henin and Venus Williams as the third women’s player to ever win successive Dubai titles.

“It’s amazing to win here again,” 23-year-old Svitolina said after her victory. “Even being the defending champion is amazing.

“I was just trying to hit the ball onto the court and make her run today. At the end, I’m very happy with how I played, with this whole week, actually.”

In the opening set, things were tight early on as two of the game’s best counter-punchers probed at each other’s weaknesses.

Svitolina did start to boss the points as the match progressed by adding aggressive plays to her game and broke Kasatkina’s serve to lead 3-2.

After a number of mistakes by her opponent, Svitolina wrapped up the opening set 6-4.

The defending champion upped the ante and dominated the next set, producing a near-perfect display with three more breaks and 18 winners to claim the victory.

Kasatkina, who committed 34 unforced errors in her loss, will, however, move to a career-best 20th the WTA rankings when they are released on Monday.