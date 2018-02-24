Shapovalov reaches Delray Beach semis

Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semi-finals of the Delray Beach Open after emerging victorious in his battle with fellow hot prospect Taylor Fritz.

In a clash between two of the brightest youngsters in the game, it was 18-year-old Shapovalov who went through 7-5, 6-4 after a closely fought encounter with 20-year-old Fritz.

America’s Fritz held the advantage in the first set at 5-4, before Shapovalov won the next three games to go 1-0 up.

The second set was similarly tight, before Canada’s Shapovalov went through after an hour and 18-minute battle.

He will meet the winner of Hyeon Chung and Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final, with the latter on the verge of victory at 5-7, 6-4, 5-3 before play was suspended for the day.

The 1st #DBO2018 semifinal is set 🙌@SJohnson_89 will face Peter Gojowczyk on Saturday not before 3:00 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/NsmT9QN4MS — Delray Beach Open (@DelrayBeachOpen) February 23, 2018

In the other semi-final, Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk will meet American Steve Johnson.

Gojowczyk beat Reilly Opelka 7-6, 6-3, while Johnson also went through in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4 against Evgeny Donskoy.