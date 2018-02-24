Thiem fails in bid to reclaim Rio title

Defending champion Dominic Thiem was sent packing in the quarter finals of the Rio Open after succumbing in straight sets to Fernando Verdasco.

Thiem – who won the Argentina Open last weekend for his ninth career title – had been the highest ranked player left in the event after Marin Cilic crashed out in the last 16.

But the Canadian was unable to make it back-to-back tournament victories after losing 6-4, 6-0 to eighth seed Verdasco.

The Spaniard will now face fifth seed Fabio Fognini in the semi-finals after the Italian came from behind to beat Aljaz Bedene 6-7, 6-3, 6-1.

In the other semi-final, sixth seed Diego Schwartzman will take on fellow South American Nicolas Jarry.

Gael Monfils – who had taken the scalp of Cilic – couldn’t follow up his big win and was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Argentina’s Schwartzman.

Semi-final opponent Jarry will be making his first appearance in the final four of an ATP World Tour event after he caused an upset against seventh seed Pablo Cuevas 7-5, 6-3.