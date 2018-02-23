Hyeon through to Delray Beach quarter-final

Hyeon Chung will meet fellow rookie Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open after the latter pulled off a shock win in Florida.

Eighth seed Chung overcame Croatia’s Franko Skugor in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 to reach the last eight of the competition.

But the South Korean’s quarter-final opponent is something of a surprise after second seed Juan Martin Del Potro was defeated in three sets by 20-year-old Tiafoe.

In a closely-fought encounter – a replay of last month’s meeting at the Australian Open – Tiafoe secured a first ever win over Del Potro to send the Argentine player packing 7-6, 4-6, 7-5.

In the other quarter-final of the bottom half of the draw, Denis Shapovalov will meet fellow unseeded player Taylor Fritz after coming from behind to beat Jared Donaldson.

After Donaldson took the first set 7-6, Canada’s Shapovalov recovered well to take the final two 6-4, 6-4.

Fritz also had a draining three set encounter, but emerged victorious 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 against Mikhail Youzhny.