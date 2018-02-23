Monfils knocks out Cilic in Rio

Gael Monfils knocked out number one seed Marin Cilic in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Rio Open.

After the match was halted by heavy rain in the second set, Monfils required just five minutes after the restart to complete a 6-3, 7-6 victory over Cilic to secure a last eight clash against number six seed Daniel Schwartzman.

“We only played four points, but I had to keep my concentration all day long. I am so glad I could do that,” Monfils said.

While Cilic tasted an early defeat in his first tournament since reaching the final of the Australian Open, number two seed Dominic Thiem enjoyed an easier ride.

The defending champion progressed past Pablo Andujar after the Spaniard was forced to retire in the seventh game of the match.

Thiem will now come up against another Spaniard, Fernando Verdasco, after he came from behind to beat Argentina’s Nicolas Kicker 6-7, 6-2, 6-0.

.@fabiofogna wins a thrilling three-set match against @TennysSandgren: 4/6 6/4 7/6 (6). His QF opponent will be @AljazBedene. Their head to head record reveals seven consecutive wins for the Italian. pic.twitter.com/1bO7sCNRue — Rio Open (@RioOpenOficial) February 22, 2018

Fourth seed Fabio Fognini also went through in three sets after fighting back to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 against Tennys Sandgren.

Fognini will meet Slovenia’s Alijaz Bedene after he knocked out number three seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.