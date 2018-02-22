Kerber sets up Svitolina semi-final

Angelique Kerber will meet top seed Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following their respective wins on Thursday.

The German was dominant in her 6-4, 6-3 victory over third seed Karolina Pliskova on the hard courts of the desert city, never facing a breakpoint.

Kerber would break early on the opening set, going 3-1 up. The two-time grand slam winner kept the pressure up on Pliskova, forcing her to save two breakpoints later in the set, which she served out.

A momentary lapse in concentration from Pliskova saw her lose the first game of the second set to love, after which Kerber consolidated the break. The former world number one would go on to close out the match with her 16th winner.

Job done! .@AngeliqueKerber books her place in @DDFTennis semifinals! Defeats Pliskova 6-4, 6-3! Meets last year's champion Svitolina in the next round! pic.twitter.com/qKpuK98EIn — WTA (@WTA) 22 February 2018

Kerber meets Svitolina in the final four after the Ukranian defeated Naomi Osaka in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day.

"I just stayed in the moment…I was fighting, waiting for my opportunity, trying to earn opportunities," said Svitolina.

"She gave me this chance and I took it. This was the key."

Elsewhere, fromer French Open winner Garbine Muguruza set up a semi-final date with Daria Kasatkina after she beat Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2.