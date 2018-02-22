Sock out as seeds fall at Delray Open

Top seed Jack Sock was ousted along with Milos Raonic and John Isner in a bad day for seeds at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Wednesday.

Defending champion and world number eight Sock continued his poor start to the season as he went down in three sets to American wild card Reilly Opelka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Sock has won just one match this season, his first round tie on Monday, while suffering first round exits in both Auckland and at the Australian Open.

Fan 💗 for @ReillyOpelka after his upset over top seed and defending champion Jack Sock! #DBO2018 pic.twitter.com/9j29QFmj1y — Delray Beach Open (@DelrayBeachOpen) February 22, 2018

Fellow seed Isner (6) fought hard before succumbing to Peter Gojowczyk in three tie-breaks, the German eventually triumphing 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5).

Gojowczyk will play Opelka in the quarter-finals.

Ninth seed Raonic, still working his way back from injury, was also upset, losing 6-2, 6-4 to America’s Steve Johnson.

First win in four tries for @SJohnson_89 over Milos Raonic. The American notches a 6-2, 6-4 victory. 👏#DBO2018 pic.twitter.com/uMSDOJrjkX — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 21, 2018

The Canadian former world number three was not happy with his performance.

“I’ve got to definitely review it, think about it, because that was a pretty poor level I put out there today. Not much to be happy with,” said Raonic.

“I think he was just sharp. I’ve played him before so I knew what to expect. He was more aggressive today than other times. Was that my lack of creation, or was he just taking over and making me feel, in a lot of ways, silly out there? I had a tough time with a lot of things today.”