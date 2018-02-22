Rain leaves Cilic in the balance

Marin Cilic was on the verge of defeat at the Rio Open on Wednesday when play was suspended due to rain.

The top-seeded Croat was tied at 7-7 with France’s Gael Monfils in the second set tie-breaker after losing the first set 6-3 when rain saw the day’s play suspended.

Australian Open finalist Cilic had fought back from a break down earlier in the second, and then missed two set points and also saved a match point as the match and his chances of making the last eight were left hanging in the balance.

Earlier in the day, fourth seed Albert Vinolas Ramos made an early exit after going down 5-7, 3-6 to Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

Jarry will face either Gastao Elias or Pablo Cuevas in the quarterfinals. Their match was postponed till Thursday because of the rain.

In the only other match of the day, Diego Schwartzman was victorious in the battle of the Argentines as he defeated compatriot Frederico Delbonis 6-2, 6-3.

Schwartzman now awaits the victor of the Monfils-Cilic match.