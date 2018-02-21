Plucky Pliskova rallies to beat Suárez Navarro

Karolina Pliskova recovered after losing the opening set to defeat Carla Suárez Navarro and move into the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Pliskova overcame a slow start to defeat Suárez Navarro 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in an entertaining match that lasted marginally over two hours.

What this encounter lacked in quality it made up for in drama. Both players seemed to be operating at a level below what they usually perform at however the numerous shifts in momentum made for a brilliant spectacle.

“I didn’t play well,” Pliskova, who made six double faults and landed only 49 per cent of her first serves in, admitted afterwards.

“We were both struggling a little bit.

“I think this type of win is important for the season, not when you are playing your best tennis. It’s easy to win then.”

The lanky Czech will face Angelique Kerber next, after the German beat qualifier Sara Errani in straight sets.