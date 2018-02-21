Federer ‘looking forward’ to retirement

World number one Roger Federer revealed he is not dreading putting his feet up for good sometime in the future.

In 2016, the Swiss Maestro’s career looked to be coming to a premature end when knee surgery forced him off the court for several months. But Federer returned to stun the world, claiming two more grand slams and reaching the ATP world number one ranking for the first time since 2013.

But when CNN Sport’s Dan Riddell asked the 36-year-old about hanging up his racket, he gave an unexpected answer.

"I got a little glimpse into it when I was out for six to eight months in 2016 and I actually enjoyed it a lot!" quipped the 20-time grand slam winner.

"I'll never get bored, so I'm looking forward to it actually. I have a great group of friends around me, in particularly my wife and parents are amazing so I always know I'll be fine once I retire and when I'm home.

"In a way I can't wait for it, but it should wait for the moment. Times are great at the moment as a tennis player. These are great moments."

Roger Federer has returned to No. 1, breaking a number of ATP Rankings records. Read & Watch Tribute: https://t.co/7AeXPIC5Ls pic.twitter.com/GzAPHZvTGj — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) February 19, 2018

After winning the Australian Open in January, Federer continued his hard court season in fine form in Rotterdam, winning his 97th career title last week. Now, he looks to defend his titles in Indian Wells and Miami in the coming weeks.