WTA stars weigh in on Federer/Nadal rivalry

Several WTA stars have offered their opinion on the ongoing battle for the World No 1 spot between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Last week, Federer took over from his great rival Nadal at the top of the world rankings, returning to the summit for the first time since 2012.

Nadal spent much of last year at No 1, and despite Federer now ruling the roost, the Spaniard could be back on top pretty soon if results go his way in the coming weeks.

And the likes of Karolina Pliskova, Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep have hailed their ongoing rivalry as great for the sport of tennis.

“I think for me Roger’s not playing better than he was playing a couple of years ago, but right now he has found a great form,” Pliskova said. “I feel like he’s enjoying what he’s doing. It’s always fun to watch him.

“By having Nadal there, I think it helps him (Federer) remain ultra-competitive.

“This is helping both to get better still, although they don’t even have to play because they have won so many things. But they’re still trying to be the best. For them, I think to get back to no.1, it’s amazing and special.”

Acknowledging Federer becoming the new World No 1, his WTA counterpart Caroline Wozniacki said: “Roger is such an incredible athlete and obviously a great champion. And I think he deserves it. I think both him and Rafa deserve to share the no. 1 spot. So yeah, it’s pretty great.”

Simona Halep added: “We were talking today, me with my team about him. And I asked them how long since he was No 1 in the world. Six [five] years. Wow. That’s going to be great, and I wish him to achieve another record.”