Cilic cruises into last 16 at Rio

Marin Cilic eased into the last 16 of the Rio Open on Monday evening with a straight sets win over qualifier Carlos Berlocq.

The world number three and defeated Australian Open finalist was in tip-top form as he saw off the Argentine 6-3, 6-2.

Cilic dropped just three points on his first serve the whole match as he overwhelmed Berlocq on the Rio clay.

The number one seed will now face the winner of the tie between Gael Monfils and local favourite Horacio Zeballos.

Surprise Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren also moved into the next round when opponent Roberto Carballés Baena retired in the third set of their match with the American leading 6-4, 1-6, 3-4.

In other action, Spanish fourth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas advanced after taking three sets to see off Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

The Spaniard recovered from 2-4 down in the decider to claim the match and will now face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in the last 16.

Another Spaniard into the next round was veteran Fernando Verdasco, the 34-year old dispatching another local player Leonardo Mayer in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.