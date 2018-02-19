Osaka upsets Mladenovic in Dubai

Japan’s Naomi Osaka knocked out eighth seed Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.

Naomi is ranked 34 places below the French World No 14, but proved far too hot to handle on the day.

The 20-year-old from Osaka converted six of eight break points to consign her opponent to a 6-2, 6-2 defeat.

Mladenovic claimed two break points of her own, but with her own serve letting her down time and time again, there was no way for her to gain a foothold in the match.

Joining Osaka in the second round was seventh seed Johanna Konta, after she beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

A trio of Russians also booked their spot in the next round – Elena Vesnina, Ekaterina Makarova and Daria Kasatkina.

Top seeds Elina Svitolina and Garbine Muguruza will be action later this week.