Kvitova beats Muguruza in thrilling Doha final

Petra Kvitova staged an impressive comeback to win a pulsating final against Garbine Muguruza at the Qatar Total Open on Sunday.

The Czech World No 16 from Czech Republic was the underdog heading into the final against the World No 4 from Spain, but despite finding herself a set down, Kvitova was able to bounce back superbly to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory to clinch her 22th WTA Tour title.

.@Petra_Kvitova claims the @QatarTennis title! Downs Muguruza, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for 13th consecutive victory and a return to the Top 10! pic.twitter.com/ivjdoQ774x — WTA (@WTA) February 18, 2018

Muguruza looked in total command as she raced into an early 5-0 lead, wrapping up the first set shortly after, but Kvitova proved a much tougher nut to crack from that point on.

The 27-year-old leveled the scores at a set apiece courtesy of a lone break in the sixth game, and then found the decisive break again in the decider following an unbelievable rally in the fifth game.

It’s been a superb tournament for Kvitova, who also defeated Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, and comes just two weeks after she won the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The victory also sees her return to the top 10 for the first time since the horrific knife attack she suffered at the hands of an intruder at her apartment in Prostejov, Czech Republic.