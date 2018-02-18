Fantastic Federer clinches Rotterdam crown

There was no stopping new World No 1 Roger Federer at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday, as he thumped Grigor Dimitrov to clinch his 97th ATP title.

Federer made history earlier in the week by becoming the oldest man ever to ascend to the top of the world rankings. It was the first time the Swiss great reached the position since 2012, and comes almost 14 years after he first became World No 1.

With all the hoopla surrounding the achievement, Federer would have been forgiven for taking his eye off the ball in Rotterdam, but the wily competitor wasn’t having any of it.

Federer gave Dimitrov little chance in the match, racing to a 6-2, 6-2 victory in under an hour. He didn’t face a single break point throughout, while converting four of eight break point opportunities he earned.

He came, he saw, he conquered. 👏 @rogerfederer caps a brilliant week by claiming his 97th career title at the @abnamrowtt. pic.twitter.com/dyGvcUBqC3 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 18, 2018

It’s a testament to just how dominant Federer has once again become at this late stage of his career that Dimitrov – the World No 5 – was able to provide such little resistance, despite being 10 years younger.

With the top spot in the rankings and his 97th title now secure, Federer will look ahead to his next goals – deciding on whether to play in Dubai later this month before defending his rankings points at Indian Wells and Miami as he closes in on another huge milestone – 100 ATP titles.

"The goal was to make it to the semis and I won a tournament." Happy No.1⃣ @rogerfederer addresses the fans in Rotterdam. pic.twitter.com/o0JuxMT6xI — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 18, 2018

“What a week it’s been – absolutely amazing” said Federer. “The goal was to make it to the semis and I won the tournament, so of course I’m incredibly excited and so, so happy.”