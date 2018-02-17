Federer wins, reaches Rotterdam final

World number one Roger Federer defeated Italian Andreas Seppi in straight sets on Saturday night to reach the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

The 36-year-old Swiss beat his 33-year-old opponent 6-3, 7-6(3) in a match lasting one hour and 26 minutes. This was their 15th meeting and the 14th win for Federer, who is now 11-0 in 2018.

Federer’s opponent in Sunday’s final is Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who reached the final when David Goffin was forced to retire with an eye injury.

The injury happened when Dimitrov, who was serving at 6-3, 0-1, hit a forehand passing shot which hit the frame of Goffin’s racket and deflected the ball into his left eye which forced the Belgian to retire injured.

In the second semi-final, Federer always seemed to have the edge despite being pushed hard in a tight second set.

In the opening set, Federer, the 20-time grand slam winner, broke early to lead 2-1 but Seppi claimed his serve to tie it up at 2-2. But two more breaks in the seventh and ninth games gave the Swiss the set 6-3.

The next set was a lot tighter with both players holding serve fairly comfortably and with the scores tied at 6-6 the set was forced to be decided by a tiebreaker.

Federer would not be denied his place in Sunday’s final as he won the breaker 7-3 to wrap up the match.