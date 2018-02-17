Kvitova downs Wozniacki in Qatar semis

Czech Petra Kvitová caused a huge upset when she defeated world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the semi-finals of the Qatar Total Open on Saturday.

The 16th seed came from a set down and a break down to beat Wozniacki 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 and will face Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in Sunday’s final after her opponent Simona Halep pulled out of their semi-final clash injured.

In the opening set, things went with serve until the sixth game when Wozniacki claimed her opponents serve to lead 4-2. Despite Kvitová breaking back the next game it was the 27-year-old Dane who broke again and served out the set winning it 6-3.

In the next set, there were six breaks of serve and the set had to be decided via a tiebreaker, after it was tied at 6-6, which Kvitová won 7-3 to force a decider.

Things went on serve until the ninth game where Wozniacki dropped serve to trail 4-5 but claimed her opponents serve the very next game to make it 5-5.

The momentum was clearly with the 27-year-old Czech as she claimed her opponents serve for the second time in the set and served out the match winning it 7-5 in two hours and 37 minutes.