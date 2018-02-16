Federer back to number one after win

Roger Federer will be the new world number one on Monday following his three set win over Robin Haase at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

The Swiss Ace came back from a set down to defeat Haase 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Netherlands hard court event.

After forcing Haase to save three break points early on in the opening set, Federer would lose the crucial ninth game after which Haase served out the set for the lead.

But Federer turned on the class, needing just 42 minutes to reel off back-to-back sets in fine style, converting all five break points on offer. The victory will see the 36-year-old become the oldest player ever to top the ATP Tour rankings when they are released on Monday.

How things can change… 🖼️ February 2018 ⬅️February 1999#abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/XMESzMneI3 — ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) 16 February 2018

Elsewhere, second seed Grigor Dimitrov eased past Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals, where he will face David Goffin.

Earlier in the day, Goffin’s opponent Tomas Berdych pulled out of the match without a ball being served due to illness.