Wozniacki trumps Kerber, Halep withdraws

Caroline Wozniacki defeated rival Angelique Kerber to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar Total Open while Simona Halep withdrew due to injury on Friday.
The top seed recovered from a second set collapse to beat Kerber 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3 in a match lasting nearly two and half hours on the hard courts of Doha.
After a mammoth opening set, Kerber raced through the second in just 25 minutes to force a deciding set. The pair swapped break early on but Wozniacki secured a crucial break in the penultimate game on her way to victory.
"I got a little bit lucky because I felt we both played well for big periods of the match,” said the Australian Open champion on court.
"I'm sure she'll have a great year going forward, but I'm happy I got the win today. My goal is just to enjoy the game and have fun out there, and stay healthy. I've achieved it, won in Melbourne, which was a huge goal for me."
Meanwhile, second seed Simona Halep breezed past CiCi Bellis 6-0, 6-4 earlier in the day, but later revealed a serious right foot injury.
"I am surprised that I could play three matches and to win them," said Halep in the late-night press conference.
"I felt pain every day, so it was not easy to manage it. I didn't have much time to recover before this tournament, but today was too much, and I decided to stop."
Bertens will now face Former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals.