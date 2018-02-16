Dubai really hoping ‘Rolls Royce of tennis’ Federer makes the trip

Dubai Tennis Championships Tournament Director Salah Tahlak is hopeful the ‘Rolls Royce of tennis’ Roger Federer will make the trip this year.

Federer is a seven-time champion in Dubai, having regularly committed to the event throughout his career, but these days he does not play as much as he used to, and the Swiss ace has yet to confirm whether he will vie for an eighth crown later this month.

Tahlak is hopeful that Federer will give the thumbs up soon.

“Sometimes we have to understand that these top players are also human. Just like any of us they can be tired, they can be sick or injured. That said, I am an eternal optimist. I am positive he will come,” Tahlak told Gulf News.

“It is important for us to have him, and it is equally important for him as well so that he can target the number one spot in the world one more time.”

Federer can already sew up the No 1 spot in Rotterdam this week if he reaches the semi-finals, which he looks likely to do.

“It is a critical decision to make for him personally as I am sure he [Federer] can see the possibility of being at the top of the world once again. The picture is clear for him. In Dubai he doesn’t have to defend any points either. He can make it to the semi-finals or more in Rotterdam and that will be a huge achievement,” Tahlak said.

“Federer and Dubai is a two-way street. He has always been important to us. Maybe our men’s line-up this doesn’t look too great on paper and there are many reasons for this. [Andy] Murray had confirmed he would be here to defend his title, but he can’t as he’s recuperating from surgery. Novak [Djokovic] too was 50 per cent confirmed, but he too is out. And then Dubai is in direct competition with Acapulco and Nadal has chosen to go there as always. So we really can’t help it.

“Federer is the Rolls-Royce of tennis. He is like the Patek Philippe of watches. He picks and chooses his tournaments and we can only hope that Dubai will be among his choices this year. If he does come then the entire tournament benefits. We get more of everything. The return on investment is huge for us as single-handedly he brings so much along with him,” Tahlak added.