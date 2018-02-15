Sharapova and Keys ruled out of Dubai

Maria Sharapova and Madison Keys will both miss next week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after pulling out through injury and illness.

Former world number one Sharapova – who had been granted a wildcard to appear in the event for the first time since 2006 – has withdrawn due to a forearm strain.

The Russian lost her opening round match at the Qatar Open earlier this week, to suffer her 10th defeat in 31 matches since returning to tennis from a doping ban in April.

Monica Niculescu comes back to defeat Sharapova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3#QatarTennis pic.twitter.com/zb1fFca1Ri — WTA (@WTA) February 12, 2018

US Open finalist Keys, meanwhile, will miss out on a Dubai debut due to illness.

“Unfortunately both Maria Sharapova and Madison Keys have regretfully had to withdraw from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships due to injury and illness,’ tournament director Salah Tahlak said.

“We are sorry that neither Maria nor Madison will be able to play in Dubai, but we still have one of the strongest fields ever assembled for the WTA event.

“Maria said that she is very sorry she cannot be here and hopes to come back next year. We wish her and Madison a speedy recovery.”

However, there will still be some big names involved in the tournament, with world number two Simona Halep and defending champion Elina Svitolina both featuring.